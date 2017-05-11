Happening now: police using a sonic cannon called an L-RAD A non-lethal sound projector to try dislodge a barricaded gunman. — John Rawlins (@JRawlins6abc) May 11, 2017

A man who has been holding police at bay since Wednesday morning finally surrendered peacefully to police on Thursday evening in Trenton, New Jersey.The suspect, 35-year-old Tyleeb Reese, was taken into custody shortly after 5 p.m. after coming out with his hands up."There were no injuries to the suspect or law enforcement," Tpr. Lawrence Peele of New Jersey State Police said at a news conference after the surrender.Just an hour before the situation came to an end, police used a piece of heavy machinery, belonging to the Pennsylvania State Police and known as a "ROOK," to pick up vehicles parked at the curb and moved them down the street.Earlier in the day, police used military-style "sound cannons" to drive Reese out of the building, but to no avail.On Thursday morning, police fired what they called "tactical munitions," and authorities were also heard speaking on bullhorns, trying to coax Reese to surrender.In their communications, police told Reese there are medics on the scene. It was possible he suffered a leg injury.This all began around 6:20 a.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of Centre Street.That's where, police say, U.S. Marshals from the New York-New Jersey regional fugitive task force were trying to serve a warrant when Reese opened fire on them.Three Mercer County Sheriff's officers suffered minor injuries.A bystander who was shot on the street was killed in the incident. That victim was identified Thursday morning by the Mercer County Prosecutor's Office as 56-year-old Robert Powell, Jr. of Lamberton Street in Trenton."As the officers were backing out of the house, under fire, the suspect continued to fire, during which time an individual outside the residence was struck by gunfire and is deceased," said Lt. Stephen Varn of Trenton Police.Meanwhile, people who know the suspect said on Wednesday they had no explanation for Tyleeb Reese's actions. He was called "easy-going" and "a jokester.""Everybody in the neighborhood knows him. He's kind to everybody. He's real good, friendly," said Talaya Johnson."In my shop he used to come in and get his haircut since he was a little kid," said retired barber George David. "I am really surprised, he's not that kind of fellow."