Suspect wanted for attempted rape in restroom in Canarsie, Brooklyn

Police are searching for the suspect in an attempted rape in Brooklyn.

CANARSIE, Brooklyn (WABC) --
Police in Brooklyn are searching for a man who tried to rape a woman inside a restroom in Brooklyn.

It happened Saturday at a business near Rockaway Parkway and Conklin Avenue in Canarsie.

Investigators say the man followed the 22-year-old woman into a restroom. Once inside, he locked the restroom door behind him.

When the victim attempted to leave, police say he pushed her into the wall and pulled down his pants.

The victim screamed, and the suspect took off.

The victim was not injured.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
