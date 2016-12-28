Police are looking for a suspect in connection to a series of bank robberies in Queens.In each case, the individual passed a demand note to the teller.-- At 4 p.m. Sept. 30, the suspect entered Chase Bank, at 144-17 Union Turnpike and took $2,100 in cash.-- Around 2 p.m. Nov. 23, the suspect entered Chase Bank, at 196-03 Northern Blvd., in Maspeth, and took $5,000 on cash.-- Around 3 p.m. Nov. 30, the suspect went into Chase Bank, at 184-01 Hillside Ave., and took $4,620 in cash.-- At 3:15 p.m. Dec. 14, the suspect went into Chase Bank, at 111-18 Liberty Ave., and took $1,000 in cash.He is described as black, about 35, 6 feet 5 inches to 6 feet 7 inches, and about 200 pounds. He was wearing a black waist-length jacket, blue jeans, and black sneakers.Anyone with information on the case is asked to call 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).