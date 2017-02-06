NEWS

Suspect who made victims strip during Queens robbery arrested

EMBED </>More News Videos

NYPD raw surveillance (WABC)

Eyewitness News
QUEENS, New York (WABC) --
Police have arrested a man they said robbed another man in Queens after making the victim strip.

The incident happened around 6:30 p.m. Friday, when the 24-year-old victim was walking into an apartment building on Neilson Street.

Authorities say he was approached by another man, who threatened him with a gun and demanded the victim's clothing. The victim handed over his pants, jacket, suit jacket and set of keys.

The suspect then fled, and there were no reported injuries.

Police later arrested 20-year-old Angel Valentin. He is charged with robbery, stalking, menacing, criminal possession of stolen property and harassment.
Related Topics:
newsrobberyqueens newsNew York City
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Meteor lights up sky above Chicago area, Midwest
Police: 8-year-old boy fatally shoots 5-year-old sister
Police: Suspect makes man strip, robs him
Violent deli robbery in the Bronx caught on camera
More News
Top Stories
NYPD: Karina Vetrano's fight led to suspected killer
Police: 8-year-old boy fatally shoots 5-year-old sister
Violent deli robbery in the Bronx caught on camera
Daring Staten Island dine-and-dash caught on camera
Officers save 2 who suffered cardiac arrest at LaGuardia
Patriots roar back to beat Falcons in 1st OT Super Bowl
The best ads from Super Bowl 51
Show More
Crowd goes wild after special-needs player hits game's final shot
Caughto on camera: Fishermen rescue dog from icy river
Search continues for body of missing NJ teen Sarah Stern
Pastor attacked after man asks about religious beliefs
16-year-old killed, 17-year-old wounded in Paterson shooting
More News
Top Video
US judge temporarily blocks Trump's travel ban nationwide
Teen sought for setting 4 fires inside Brooklyn grocery store
'DaWA' store owner battling 'Wawa' to keep name in Paterson
AccuWeather forecast for the New York area
More Video