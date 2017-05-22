Suspects punch man in the Bronx, steal his service dog

Police in the Bronx are searching for a service dog and the people who took the canine.At about 9:20 a.m. on May 14th, police say two individuals punched a 40-year-old victim in the vicinity of Valentine Avenue and East 194th Street and forcibly removed the victim's service dog.The suspects were last seen fleeing northbound on Valentine Avenue towards East 196th street.The victim suffered minor injuries and refused medical attention at the scene.The NYPD issued descriptions of the suspects:Individual #1:Cohen, BrianA male White, 5'5" tall and 180lbs, last seen wearing grey hooded sweatshirt and dark pants, dark shoes.Individual #2:A male Black, 5'5" tall and 180lbs, last seen wearing grey hooded sweatshirt and dark pants, dark shoes.Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS or for Spanish 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).