An SUV crashed into a building in the Claremont section of the Bronx.At 8:11 a.m. Tuesday, an SUV hit a barbershop on East 174th Street, according to the New York City Fire Department.One person was taken to St Barnabas Hospital with minor injuries.It is unclear if the victim was in the SUV or in the barbershop.Several stores in the one-story building were evacuated, including a deli and laundromat near the barber shop.