NEWS

Taxi drivers rally at City Hall over dropping medallion values

EMBED </>More News Videos

Michelle Charlesworth has the story

By
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) --
Some taxi drivers now suing New York City over the sinking value of their taxi medallions.

Drivers say services like Uber and Lyft have created unfair competition, and they blame the city for not creating a level playing field.

"Ask the credit unions at least to restructure some of the loans," cab driver Steve Howell said.

Howell started driving a checkered cab in the 1970s and is still working at 65. The drivers protested on the steps of City Hall Wednesday, asking Governor Andrew Cuomo for a bailout.

"Today I lose everything," drier Pardeep Sharma said. "They got my house. I don't know what I can do now."

The hard-fought medallions necessary for them to do business went for more than $1 million each just a few years ago, but they have now lost more than 70 percent of their value.

"Why isn't the city protecting our interests, that they sold to us for billions of dollars?" asked Carolyn Protz, of the Taxi Medallion Owner Driver Association.

The drivers' attorneys liken the situation to what happened in 2008, when homeowners lost out but the banks were bailed out.

"Many lenders are refusing to renew because of the uncertainty of the market," one driver said. "Even though the borrowers never have missed a payment."

At one point, Mayor Bill de Blasio came outside, saw the drivers and kept walking.

"When the smoke clears, another segment of the middle class will have been destroyed with the help of these fraudulent middle class defenders," driver Sergio Cabrera said. "Work hard. Play by the rules. So we can take your assets later."

They blame de Blasio and Mayor Michael Bloomberg before him for welcoming the new services like Uber.

"This was a great American story until two, three years ago," attorney Brad Gerstman said. "And now it is becoming one of the biggest immigrant crises in New York City."
Related Topics:
newstaxitaxi driverscab driversNew York City
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
New amendment to Trump's health care bill falls short on pre-existing conditions, analysts say
Police: Long Island gang members attacked teen for laughing
Facebook to hire 3,000 more workers to monitor content
Boy jumps into action to save 5-year-old sister from pit bull attack
More News
Top Stories
Loaded gun found in Brooklyn school after student appeared agitated
VIDEO: Taxi flips on top on Fifth Avenue in Midtown
Boyfriend of MTA subway conductor wanted in her murder
Police: Long Island gang members attacked teen for laughing
Single mom unknowingly moves into snake-infested home
House passes bill to change overtime rules
39 busted in alleged counterfeit check cashing scheme
Show More
'Why did you kill my son?' mom asks at sentencing in Iona student murder
Boy jumps into action to save 5-year-old sister from pit bull attack
Charter school mom faces backlash for opting son out of tests
Gaping hole on Lower East Side following water main break
President Trump comes home to New York City Thursday
More News
Top Video
Eyewitness News Update
Police: In-law responsible for 75-year-old's death in Mahopac
Police: Long Island gang members attacked teen for laughing
NYPD: Woman raped, drugged by man who broke into apartment
More Video