40th anniversary TD Five Boro Bike Tour rolls through New York City

More than 30,000 cyclists are rolling through the streets of New York City Sunday in the TD Five Boro Bike Tour.

In the event's 40th anniversary, bicyclists from every state and 60 countries are carving a 40-mile path through the five boroughs, and started their rides in Manhattan.

The ride began in Tribeca, will head north to Central Park and then into Harlem and on into the Bronx.

It then proceeds south along the East River on the FDR Drive into Queens and Brooklyn before finishing on the Verrazzano Bridge.

The tour also has a fundraising aspect. Thanks to proceeds from the event, Bike New York offers free bike skills to more than 17,000 kids and adults every year with a focus on underserved communities, making it the largest free bike education program in the country.
