MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) --A teenager was arrested and charged after a dispute between two other teenagers escalated into a stabbing near their school in Hell's Kitchen.
Juan Gomez, 16, of Washington Heights, was arrested and charged with attempted murder and assault.
Four people were injured in the stabbing around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday near P.S. 35 in Midtown Manhattan.
A 15- and a 16-year-old had been suspended after a fist fight at the school last week, according to the New York City Police Department. On their first day back, the fight resumed near the intersection of Eighth Avenue and West 52nd Street.
"There was a fight down the street from where we're standing right now between 2 high school students. They had fought last week - a fist fight last Thursday. Both of which were suspended from that school, this is Manhattan High School, P-35," said Robert Boyce, NYPD Chief of Detectives.
Others jumped into the fight and a knife came out, police said.
The 15-year-old was stabbed twice in the abdomen, but was expected to survive. Three others were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries; two remain there -- a 17-year-old stabbed in the upper left arm and another 17-year-old stabbed in the right ear.
They are being treated at New York Presbyterian Hospital-Cornell. None of the injuries is serious.
Police said Gomez fled the scene.
Her has 15 prior arrests, police said.