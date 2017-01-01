Police are investigating a shooting in Mount Vernon that left a 13-year-old girl dead.Police say Shamoya McKenzie was among the three people shot inside a car on Pease Street on Saturday afternoon.McKenzie was a player on the Mount Vernon High School Lady Knights basketball team. She was an 8th grade student at the Graham School.Eyewitnesses say the teen, who was shot in the head, was an unintentional victim. Police say she was an innocent bystander in a car passing by when the shooting took place.A 28-year-old Mount Vernon sustained a wound on the arm in the shooting, police say.Social workers and grief counselors will be stationed at the Graham School, at 521 E 5th St., starting at 9 a.m. and at Mount Vernon High School, located at 100 California Rd., around 2 p.m on Sunday.