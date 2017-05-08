EAST ELMHURST, Queens (WABC) --A teenager has been charged with felony assault in connection with the stabbing of an off-duty police officer in Queens.
Police say 18-year-old Diego Velasco from Queens tried to enter the officer's East Elmhurst home Saturday night during a first communion party for the officer's daughter.
Velasco didn't know the family and wasn't invited.
The officer confronted Velasco, who then stabbed him in the arm, authorities say.
The 43-year-old officer was treated and released from the hospital.