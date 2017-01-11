Four teens were shot and one of them killed, at a housing complex in Newark Wednesday evening.The shots rang out at the John W. Hyatt Court complex on Hawkins Street, just after 5 p.m. The building is part of the Newark Housing Authority.Wednesday night, there were evidence markers where shell casings landed.Police again measured the distance from teenage shooter to teenage victim.And even as friends grieve the violent death of a teenager, a grandfather tells the heartbreaking story of a numbing, if grim routine."Just an ongoing dispute, basically," said Herbert Waldron, the victim's grandfather. "My daughter's house was shot, it wasn't safe. Nothing gets solved. No justice ever gets done."The victim was just 16 years old. He and his friends had been in some petty street beef with others in the neighborhood and it had been violent before, but Wednesday, it turned deadly."I heard shots, pow, pow, pow, pow, pow," said Henriel Morris, a neighbor.Morris quickly locked her door, but soon there was a knock."It was a young man, he was shot," Morris said.Three teenagers were injured and one was dead. Some neighbors know who fired the shots, and by now the police know who fired the shots. It doesn't end."God knows who did it, they are going to pay," a neighbor said.One of the injured is in grave condition. The two others are expected to survive.