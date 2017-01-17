NEWS

Teen in downtown Westbury robbed

Eyewitness News
WESTBURY, Long Island (WABC) --
Police on Long Island are looking for three suspects who robbed a teenage girl at knifepoint.

According to the Nassau County Police Department, just before 6:30 p.m. Monday on Post Avenue in downtown Westbury, the suspects threatened to stab a 19-year-old girl.

They demanded everything she had with her, police said, and took off with two iPhones and a wallet.

No injuries were reported.

The subjects are described as Hispanic men, and 15-19 years old

Police are asking anyone with information on the case to call 1-800-244-TIPS.
Related Topics:
newslong island newsrobberymuggingwestbury
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Trump to Enter Office as Most Unpopular President for at Least 40 Years, Poll Finds
Deadly 'Superbug' Infection Was Resistant to All FDA-Approved Antibiotics
3 shot, killed at Jersey City house
Woman's body found at trash outpost in Bronx
More News
Top Stories
Woman's body found at trash outpost in Bronx
3 shot, killed at Jersey City house
Officials Call Off Search for Missing Flight MH370
Suspect arrested in death of Mount Vernon basketball star
1 driver flees after cars collide in SoHo
President-elect Trump pushes for unity amid John Lewis controversy
Windows of NYPD car shot out with BBs
Show More
American Among 5 Dead in Mexico Nightclub Shooting
White Plains man recounts horror of shooting at Mexican nightclub
Elderly veteran forced to stay in hotel due to broken elevator in Queens building
Police looking for man wanted in stabbing outside deli in Brooklyn
Inwood residents claim rats, mice, bed bugs infest building
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Funeral held for NYPD Detective Steven McDonald
PHOTOS: Thousands turn out for 'No Pants Subway Ride'
PHOTOS: Scene of shooting at Ft. Lauderdale airport
Photos: LIRR train crash at Atlantic Terminal in Brooklyn
More Photos