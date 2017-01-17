Police on Long Island are looking for three suspects who robbed a teenage girl at knifepoint.According to the Nassau County Police Department, just before 6:30 p.m. Monday on Post Avenue in downtown Westbury, the suspects threatened to stab a 19-year-old girl.They demanded everything she had with her, police said, and took off with two iPhones and a wallet.No injuries were reported.The subjects are described as Hispanic men, and 15-19 years oldPolice are asking anyone with information on the case to call 1-800-244-TIPS.