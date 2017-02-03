NEWS

Teen sought for setting 4 fires inside Brooklyn grocery store

Surveillance video

NEW YORK (WABC) --
Police in Brooklyn are searching for a teenage boy who set four separate fires inside a grocery store.

It happened on Monday, January 30th at 6:16 p.m. inside the Food Bazaar on Junius Street.

The whole incident was caught on camera.

The suspect left the store and got on a B14 bus.

Store customers and security staff used bottled water and a hose to apply water to the fires, and the FDNY also responded to extinguish the fires.


There were no injuries.

The suspect is described as 5'03" and 115 lbs. He was wearing a black ski cap and a black parka with a fur-trimmed hood.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
