Teen sought for setting 4 fires inside Brooklyn grocery store

Police in Brooklyn are searching for a teenage boy who set four separate fires inside a grocery store.It happened on Monday, January 30th at 6:16 p.m. inside the Food Bazaar on Junius Street.The whole incident was caught on camera.The suspect left the store and got on a B14 bus.Store customers and security staff used bottled water and a hose to apply water to the fires, and the FDNY also responded to extinguish the fires.There were no injuries.The suspect is described as 5'03" and 115 lbs. He was wearing a black ski cap and a black parka with a fur-trimmed hood.Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).