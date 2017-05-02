Police are investigating the shooting of a teenage girl at a New Jersey public housing complex.It happened at about 8 p.m. Monday as the 17-year-old was playing cards in the courtyard of Mravlag Manor on Clarkson Avenue in Elizabeth.Police say the victim was with friends when she heard a loud bang, felt sharp pain and saw that she had been shot in the foot, according to police.A friend helped her to a nearby apartment where they called for help. The teen was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.Police say they have no suspects, and are looking for witnesses.The victim told police she did not see anyone run from the scene.Police also haven't found any shell casings.