NEWS

Teenager shot while playing cards in courtyard in Elizabeth, New Jersey

EMBED </>More News Videos

A.J. Ross reports on a teenager struck by a bullet in a housing complex.

Eyewitness News
ELIZABETH, New Jersey (WABC) --
Police are investigating the shooting of a teenage girl at a New Jersey public housing complex.

It happened at about 8 p.m. Monday as the 17-year-old was playing cards in the courtyard of Mravlag Manor on Clarkson Avenue in Elizabeth.

Police say the victim was with friends when she heard a loud bang, felt sharp pain and saw that she had been shot in the foot, according to police.

A friend helped her to a nearby apartment where they called for help. The teen was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Police say they have no suspects, and are looking for witnesses.

The victim told police she did not see anyone run from the scene.

Police also haven't found any shell casings.
Related Topics:
newsshootingteennew jersey newsElizabeth
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Trump invites Philippine President Duterte to White House
1-year-old girl bitten in face by pit bull
UT Austin stabbing suspect reportedly suffered from mental health issues: Police
Video shows two men fighting on flight
Trump on spending bill: 'This is what winning looks like'
More News
Top Stories
Mom of 6, subway conductor fatally shot in Brooklyn
Business owner arrested, calls fallen firefighter 'parasite'
Teen arrested after 4-year-old girl sexually assaulted
'I'm a heroin addict' says suspect in Long Island robberies
Video shows two men fighting on flight
Jimmy Kimmel's emotional monologue on newborn son
$75 Mother's Day coupon from Bed Bath & Beyond is a scam
Show More
Foster dad accused of sexual abuse acquitted of all charges
Video shows San Diego gunman during deadly shooting spree
Border Patrol snags casket stuffed with marijuana
Trump, Putin to speak by phone for first time since US strike in Syria
1-year-old girl bitten in face by pit bull
More News
Top Video
'I'm a heroin addict' says suspect in Long Island robberies
Mom of 6, subway conductor fatally shot in Brooklyn
NYPD: 4-year-old girl sexually assaulted; Suspect climbed through window
7 On Your Side: May's best buys
More Video