More than ten thousand people, according to the New York City Mayor's Office, marched through Lower Manhattan on Sunday. Demonstrators gathered in Battery Park, where tourists typically gather on their way to visit the Statue of Liberty. For the second straight weekend since Donald Trump became president, the streets of New York were filled with fury and rage. The question some might be asking themselves now is how long before bend becomes broken?Sunday's rally was supposed to start at 3 p.m., but crowds started filling Battery Park two hours earlier. The emotions spilled over from the spontaneous demonstrations Saturday at JFK Airport. The demonstrators marched past One World Trade up to Foley Square, stopping at the steps of the Federal Courthouse.In Battery Park, participants stood wherever they could, just to taste free speech - in treetops, on water fountains, on top of golf carts, and on trash cans. Through fences, they stood - opposed to a border wall, and walls that divide Americans."I'm very shaken, but I have hope when I look around and I see people not let themselves be silenced by what is happening," said one protester.The crowds spoke in one voice with Lady Liberty looking on.People held signs with slogans including "America was built by refugees," and "Muslim ban is un-American.""We have never seen such a brazen and open and immediate attempt by a president to undermine our Constitution. We have seen a president attempt to defy the judiciary - his name was Richard Nixon. Now, that didn't end well, did it, my friends?" said Mayor Bill de Blasio."We must let them know when you demean and degrade some, you demean and degrade the dignity of all. And so, we have no choice now - we must fight with all of our heart, with all of our energy, because the opposite of love is not hate, it is apathy and indifference," said New Jersey Senator Cory Booker.President Donald Trump for this part, says the executive order is about keeping America free and safe. He says it is similar to what President Obama did in when he banned refugees from Iraq for six months in 2011. However, demonstrators will say this particular executive order feels a lot different.