Los Angeles then and now: 25 years after the 1992 riots

2017 marks the 25-year anniversary of the 1992 L.A. riots, a devastating moment in Los Angeles and American history.

Amid growing racial tensions, the riots began following the acquittal of four Los Angeles Police Department officers for the beating of Rodney King on April 29, 1992. The riots left over 50 people dead, over 4,000 injured and caused more than $1 billion in damage, according to ABC News.

Here's a look at Los Angeles then and now, 25 years after the 1992 riots.
