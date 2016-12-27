Police in Nevada are on the lookout for two thieves after they broke into a pet store on Christmas Day and stole two puppies from their kennels.The brazen early-morning theft was caught on camera and shows one of the suspects, who was wearing a mask, throwing a rock at the front window of a Petland in Henderson.The thief then crawls through and manages to break into the kennels of a Siberian husky and a Boston terrier.He's then seen handing the puppies to an accomplice outside the store before they flee the scene.The dogs are still missing, and the store manager fears that they might be injured from the burglary."The way the guy kicked the window, it straight all shatters right on top of him," Petland manager Najla Silmi said. "So he must have scratches, and that's just such a sad thing to think about. Because I don't know if that puppy is hurt, and I just want to make sure it's okay."