Police are investigating after a serious single-car wreck on Staten Island left three hurt Saturday.Police responded around 3:30 a.m. to Hylan Boulevard and Arden Avenue in the Annadale section where they found a car that ran into a utility pole.Three people in the vehicle were hurt.According to the New York City Police Department, a 55-year-old woman in the front passenger seat was critically injured with internal bleeding. A 60-year-old woman in the rear seat had neck and back injuries, and the 59-year-old man who was driving suffered neck and back injuries.All of the victims were taken to Staten Island University Hospital.The driver was in custody with charges pending.