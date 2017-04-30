Today's Top Stories
WATCH NOW
GO
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Northern Suburbs
Connecticut
TOP VIDEOS
Log in
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Northern Suburbs
Connecticut
Categories
7 On Your Side
7 On Your Side Investigates
Health
Lifestyle & Consumer
U.S. & World
Politics
Sports
ESPN New York
Entertainment
Movie Reviews
Neighborhood Eats
The Trend
Station Info
About ABC 7
Meet the News Team
ABC 7 In Your Community
Sweepstakes and Rules
TV Listings
Jobs
Shows
Live with Kelly
ABC 7 Shows & Specials
Live Well Network
Send photos/videos here or use #abc7NY
Follow Us
NEWS
Tiempo on April 30, 2017: Part 4
Email
share
share
tweet
email
EMBED </>
More News Videos
<iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=1937257" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>
Tiempo: Part 4 (WABC)
WABC
By
Joe Torres
Sunday, April 30, 2017 01:33PM
Related Topics:
news
tiempo
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Please enable JavaScript to view comments.
Related
Tiempo on June 7, 2015: Part 1
NEWS
Mayor De Blasio takes ceremonial first ride on NYC's new ferry service
Woman accused of lying about rape to go before court in CT
Tiempo on April 30, 2017: Part 1
Tiempo on April 30, 2017: Part 2
Tiempo on April 30, 2017: Part 3
More News
Top Stories
2 injured after car slams into vehicle, house in Linden
2 firefighters hurt when fire tears through home in Central Islip
Investigation into Bronx crash that left 3-year-old girl dead
Police search for suspect who attacked cab driver and stole his turban
Mayor De Blasio takes ceremonial first ride on NYC's new ferry service
Woman accused of lying about rape to go before court in CT
Image released of suspect in fatal stabbing on UWS
Show More
Journalists honor press freedom at correspondents dinner without Trump
Violent storms kill at least 5 people near Dallas
Search on for driver after man injured in Bronx hit and run
4-year-old girl recovering after falling out Queens window
Many questions linger in East Orange police shooting
More News
Top Video
2 firefighters hurt when fire tears through home in Central Islip
Woman dies days after being struck in Bronx hit-and-run
Former Mets pitcher Dwight Gooden finally gets keys to city
Student-run 'Relief United' making a difference to help Syrians
More Video
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Northern Suburbs
Connecticut
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Northern Suburbs
Connecticut
Categories
7 On Your Side
7 On Your Side Investigates
Health
Lifestyle & Consumer
U.S. & World
Politics
Sports
ESPN New York
Entertainment
Movie Reviews
Neighborhood Eats
The Trend
Station Info
About ABC 7
Meet the News Team
ABC 7 In Your Community
Sweepstakes and Rules
TV Listings
Jobs
Shows
Live with Kelly
ABC 7 Shows & Specials
Live Well Network
Send photos/videos here or use #abc7NY
Follow Us
GO
Follow Us
Privacy Policy
Children's Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Interest-Based Ads
Public Inspection File
Copyright © 2017 ABC Inc., WABC-TV New York