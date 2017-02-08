Today's Top Stories
WATCH NOW
GO
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Northern Suburbs
Connecticut
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Northern Suburbs
Connecticut
Categories
7 On Your Side
7 On Your Side Investigates
Health
Lifestyle & Consumer
U.S. & World
Politics
Sports
ESPN New York
Entertainment
Movie Reviews
Neighborhood Eats
The Trend
Station Info
About ABC 7
Meet the News Team
ABC 7 In Your Community
Sweepstakes and Rules
TV Listings
Jobs
Shows
Live with Kelly
ABC 7 Shows & Specials
Live Well Network
Send photos/videos here or use #abc7NY
Follow Us
BREAKING NEWS
LIVE: New York City briefing on snow storm preps | Watch at 2:30 p.m.
Full Story
Email
BREAKING NEWS
AccuWeather Alert: Winter Storm Warning
Full Story
Email
share
share
tweet
email
WEATHER ALERT
Winter Storm Warning
Full Story
NEWS
Tiempo on February 5, 2017: Part 2
Email
share
share
tweet
email
EMBED </>
More News Videos
<iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=1743840" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>
Part 2 of Tiempo on February 5, 2017. (WABC)
WABC
By
Joe Torres
Wednesday, February 08, 2017 12:29PM
Related Topics:
news
tiempo
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Please enable JavaScript to view comments.
Related
Tiempo on June 7, 2015: Part 1
NEWS
Winter Storm to Bring Heavy Snow to Northeast
Eyewitness News Update
Trump Attacks Travel Ban Challengers, Says 'Bad High School Student' Would Know Ban Is Legal
249 arrested during 10-day Super Bowl prostitution sting
Men wanted for 19 robberies in Queens
More News
Top Stories
AccuWeather Alert: Winter Storm Warning
New York area braces for blast of winter snow
4-alarm fire burning in Upper East Side building
Female teacher arrested for alleged sex with female student
249 arrested during 10-day Super Bowl prostitution sting
Officials: Murder suspect commits suicide during standoff
Car flips on LIE, injures several
Show More
Failed New Mexico home invasion caught on camera
Philadelphia youth hockey player dies after collapsing
Police: Man tries to kidnap 12-year-old boy on Long Island
Men wanted for 19 robberies in Queens
Chaotic morning commute after Queens LIRR train derailment
More News
Top Video
Eyewitness News Update
Chaotic morning commute after Queens LIRR train derailment
Police: Man tries to kidnap 12-year-old boy on Long Island
President Trump defends travel ban, questions judges
More Video
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Northern Suburbs
Connecticut
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Northern Suburbs
Connecticut
Categories
7 On Your Side
7 On Your Side Investigates
Health
Lifestyle & Consumer
U.S. & World
Politics
Sports
ESPN New York
Entertainment
Movie Reviews
Neighborhood Eats
The Trend
Station Info
About ABC 7
Meet the News Team
ABC 7 In Your Community
Sweepstakes and Rules
TV Listings
Jobs
Shows
Live with Kelly
ABC 7 Shows & Specials
Live Well Network
Send photos/videos here or use #abc7NY
Follow Us
GO
Follow Us
Privacy Policy
Children's Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Interest-Based Ads
Public Inspection File
Copyright © 2017 ABC Inc., WABC-TV New York