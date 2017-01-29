  • BREAKING NEWS WATCH LIVE: Groups protesting Trump's order on immigration hold rally at Battery Park (2 p.m.)
NEWS

Tiempo on January 29, 2017: Part 2

EMBED </>More News Videos

Tiempo: Part 2 (WABC)

By
Related Topics:
newstiempo
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Tiempo on June 7, 2015: Part 1
NEWS
US Service Member Killed in SEAL Raid on Al-Qaeda in Yemen
Olympic Runner Mo Farah Unsure How Trump Order May Affect His Return to US
Gorbachev: "It All Looks as If the World is Preparing for War"
Tiempo on January 29, 2017: Part 1
More News
Top Stories
Schumer calls on Trump to reverse executive order on immigration
Federal judge bars deportations under Trump's travel ban
Here's what President Trump's immigration executive order means
Police: Woman throws girl, 5, on tracks as NJ Transit train approaches
Detectives believe body found in Washington Heights is missing mom
1 US service member killed, 3 wounded in Yemen raid aimed at al-Qaida
Actress Mary Tyler Moore to be laid to rest in Connecticut
Show More
Ikea issues beach chair recall due to severed finger injuries
Trump Gives Former Breitbart Chief Stephen Bannon Seat at National Security Council Meetings
Some Republicans question President Trump's immigration order
Prime Minister Trudeau says Canada will take refugees
2 arrested in middle of Queens armed bank robbery
More News
Top Video
Schumer calls on Trump to reverse executive order on immigration
Potential measles exposure in NJ & LI; Get list of locations
Man claims LIRR 'brake debris' causing rust specks all over his SUV
Suspect arrested in stabbing, robbery at Manhattan dry cleaner
More Video