Today's Top Stories
WATCH NOW
GO
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Northern Suburbs
Connecticut
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Northern Suburbs
Connecticut
Categories
7 On Your Side
7 On Your Side Investigates
Health
Lifestyle & Consumer
U.S. & World
Politics
Sports
ESPN New York
Entertainment
Movie Reviews
Neighborhood Eats
The Trend
Station Info
About ABC 7
Meet the News Team
ABC 7 In Your Community
Sweepstakes and Rules
TV Listings
Jobs
Shows
Live with Kelly
ABC 7 Shows & Specials
Live Well Network
Send photos/videos here or use #abc7NY
Follow Us
NEWS
Tiempo on January 8, 2017: Part 4
Email
share
share
tweet
email
You need Flash to watch this video.
Sorry, your browser doesn't
support Flash
, needs a
Flash update
, or has Flash disabled.
EMBED </>
More News Videos
<iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=1692507" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>
Tiempo: Part 4 (WABC)
WABC
By
Joe Torres
Sunday, January 08, 2017 01:33PM
Related Topics:
news
tiempo
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Please enable JavaScript to view comments.
Related
Tiempo on June 7, 2015: Part 1
NEWS
Victims of Fort Lauderdale Attack Include 'Joyful' Great-Grandmother, Globe-Trotting Husband
4 Killed, at Least a Dozen Wounded In Jerusalem Truck Attack, Officials Say
Firefighters battle 3-alarm fire at building in Bedford-Stuyvesant
Senators seeking review on sleep apnea tests for train conductors
Mother, boyfriend charged in teen girl dismemberment death
More News
Top Stories
Giants set to face Packers in wild-card showdown in Green Bay
Mother, boyfriend charged in teen girl dismemberment death
Airport gunman could face death penalty as search for motive continues
Tri-State digs out from winter storm that brought heavy snow
ACCUWEATHER ALERT: Snow moves out but bitter cold remains
Firefighters battle 3-alarm fire at building in Bedford-Stuyvesant
Straphangers strip down for annual 'No Pants Subway Ride'
Show More
4 dead after truck rams into group of Israeli soldiers in Jerusalem
Senators seeking review on sleep apnea tests for train conductors
SNOW TOTALS: How much snow fell in the NYC area
PHOTOS: Weekend snowstorm viewer pictures
Massive pile-up crash on I-91 shuts down highway for hours
More News
Top Video
Tri-State digs out from winter storm that brought heavy snow
Airport gunman could face death penalty as search for motive continues
What we know about the suspected Fort Lauderdale gunman
ACCUWEATHER ALERT: Snow moves out but bitter cold remains
More Video
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Northern Suburbs
Connecticut
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Northern Suburbs
Connecticut
Categories
7 On Your Side
7 On Your Side Investigates
Health
Lifestyle & Consumer
U.S. & World
Politics
Sports
ESPN New York
Entertainment
Movie Reviews
Neighborhood Eats
The Trend
Station Info
About ABC 7
Meet the News Team
ABC 7 In Your Community
Sweepstakes and Rules
TV Listings
Jobs
Shows
Live with Kelly
ABC 7 Shows & Specials
Live Well Network
Send photos/videos here or use #abc7NY
Follow Us
GO
Follow Us
Privacy Policy
Children's Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Interest-Based Ads
Public Inspection File
Copyright © 2017 ABC Inc., WABC-TV New York