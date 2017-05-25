The NYPD has a command center at Penn Station Thursday night, before the crowds start showing up for the Billy Joel concert at Madison Square Garden.You don't always see that. Most of the security, though is what new Yorkers have grown accustomed to: canine units at entrances, lots of police, some checking backpacks, and all keeping an eye out.The Bill Joel show will be the first pop concert in New York since the terrorist attack after an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England, that left 22 dead.The bomb went off as people were leaving headed for a mass transit hub adjacent to the arena, much as MSG is adjacent to Penn Station.People Eyewitness News spoke to said they had no reservations about going.