NEWS

Tight security for Billy Joel concert at Madison Square Garden after UK terror

EMBED </>More Videos

Jim Dolan reports on the tight security for Thursday night's concert at Madison Square Garden.

By
NEW YORK (WABC) --
The NYPD has a command center at Penn Station Thursday night, before the crowds start showing up for the Billy Joel concert at Madison Square Garden.

You don't always see that. Most of the security, though is what new Yorkers have grown accustomed to: canine units at entrances, lots of police, some checking backpacks, and all keeping an eye out.

The Bill Joel show will be the first pop concert in New York since the terrorist attack after an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England, that left 22 dead.

The bomb went off as people were leaving headed for a mass transit hub adjacent to the arena, much as MSG is adjacent to Penn Station.

People Eyewitness News spoke to said they had no reservations about going.
Related Topics:
newsnypdsecuritymadison square gardenbilly joelmanchester explosionNew York City
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Senate laying groundwork for own health care replacement bill
3 officers at prison in NYC accused of sexually assaulting inmates
Student fight ends with 4 stabbed in Hell's Kitchen
Worker's body recovered after cesspool collapse
More News
Top Stories
EXCLUSIVE: Metro-North train speeding at time of derailment, sources say
3 officers at prison in NYC accused of sexually assaulting inmates
Boy struck on head by flying bat at Yankees game
Mary Lee the shark could be Jersey Shore bound for weekend
Officials: Student brought loaded gun to Brooklyn high school
Family: Student commits suicide after being called to dean's office
Dozens of babies born in NYC with Zika-like birth defects
Show More
Victim's family, homeowner talk about deadly cesspool collapse in Huntington
NTSB: Jet made late approach maneuver before crash near Teterboro
Lawyer accused of deportation threat to silence rape victim
Police find man's body and coffin believed to contain mom
Teen arrested after 4 stabbed outside Hell's Kitchen school
More News
Top Video
Behind the scenes of the repair work ahead at Penn Station
Sandy Kenyon movie review: 'Baywatch'
Victim's family, homeowner talk about deadly cesspool collapse in Huntington
AccuWeather forecast for the New York area
More Video