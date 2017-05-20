NEWS

Tom Hanks shames Upper East Side serial parking ticket offender on Twitter

(Charles Sykes)

UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan --
Oscar-award winning actor Tom Hanks shamed a serial parking ticket offender on the Upper East Side of Manhattan.


The 'Forrest Gump' and 'Sully' actor tweeted a photo along with the caption 'Sir? Move. Your. Car! Hanx.'
The burgundy car had at least half a dozen tickets stuffed under the windshield.

The NYPD tweeted back thanking Hanks. When officers found the car, they found that all of the tickets had been paid.
Related Topics:
newstom hanksticketsUpper East SideNew York City
Load Comments
NEWS
Accused Times Square driver: 'I want to apologize to my mom'
Young girl hospitalized in Marine Park hit and run
EXCLUSIVE: Queens car mechanic mysteriously attacked
Fire extinguisher malfunctions, covers gas station in dry chemicals
More News
Top Stories
Accused Times Square driver: 'I want to apologize to my mom'
Young girl hospitalized in Marine Park hit and run
EXCLUSIVE: Queens car mechanic mysteriously attacked
Fire extinguisher malfunctions, covers gas station in dry chemicals
Curtains close on Ringling Bros. at Nassau Coliseum Sunday
Cloud Computing wins the Preakness Stakes
Three people hurt after car on Staten Island hits pole
Show More
First lady ignores Trump criticism, shuns headscarf
PHOTOS: Pippa Middleton marries in almost-royal event
Father of Times Square victims rushes to younger daughter's bedside
Man charged after removing transgender woman's testicles
After school boxing program in Uniondale teaching students discipline
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Car hits pedestrians in Times Square
PHOTOS: Derek Jeter's No. 2 retired by Yankees
PHOTOS: 143rd Kentucky Derby
PHOTOS: Protesters greet President Trump during return to NYC
More Photos