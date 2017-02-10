No one seems to know why there's an orange alligator in a pond near Charleston.Residents joke the gator used too much self-tanning lotion. Or maybe it's a fan of the Clemson Tigers, who are known for their orange colors.Residents living near the pond in Hanahan say they've seen the orange or rust-colored alligator a number of times.Photos show the 4- to 5-foot-long alligator on the banks of a retention pond at the Tanner Plantation neighborhood.Jay Butfiloski with the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources says the color may come from where the animal spent the winter, perhaps in a rusty steel culvert pipe.Experts say the alligator will shed its skin and probably return to a normal shade soon.