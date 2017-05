A tourist from Canada who was among the 20 people injured in a deadly rampage-by-car incident in Times Square last week is still fighting for her life.The family of 38-year-old Elena Avetisian said she remains in critical condition and has not yet woken up. She was struck by a car that was speeding up the sidewalk along Seventh Avenue last Thursday.A cousin posted this update Wednesday on a fundraiser page for the family The cousin also provided more details about Elena's situation:An 18-year-old tourist from Michigan, Alyssa Elsman, was killed in the crash. Her sister Eva was among those injured and is still recovering.Their father posted this photo of the growing memorial set up at the scene for Alyssa He left a letter to the people of New York City at the memorial site Sunday night.See more photos of the memorial here:Everyone else hurt in the crash is expected to be OK.