Immigrants in the tri-state area are expected to take part in a nationwide protest on Thursday against recent policies put in place by the Trump administration.Organizers for "A Day Without Immigrants" are urging immigrants across the U.S. to miss work, skip class, and not shop to show the country just how important they are to America's economy.They say the protests are in response to President Donald Trump's pledges to increase deportation, build a wall along the U.S. and Mexican border, and his proposed, but legally stalled travel ban.In New Jersey, the mayor of Perth Amboy put out a notice warning residents that many local businesses will be closed in participation of the protest.Taxi companies in the city are also expected to participate.In New York, a rally against the immigrant ban is expected to take place at 10 a.m. in Battery Park.Another rally organized by immigrant New Yorkers with "Make the Road New York" against recent U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement raids is planned for 5 p.m. outside the Federal Building in Manhattan.In New Mexico, a state with a large percentage of Hispanic residents, school officials worry that hundreds of students may skip class.Restaurant owners in states like Washington and Pennsylvania are expected to take part and close for the day.The organizers of "A Day Without Immigrants" have also planned actions in cities such as Washington, Philadelphia, Boston, and Austin, Texas.