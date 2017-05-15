Three people were shot in the Mount Hope section of the Bronx on Monday night.It happened in front of 1970 Walton Avenue around 8:15 p.m.The victims were rushed to St. Barnabas Hospital, suffering from gunshot wounds to their backs.One person is in serious condition, and the other two victims are in stable condition.All of the victims are considered to have injuries that are non-life threatening.It is not yet known what led to the shooting.There is an active police investigation underway.