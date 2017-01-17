NEWS

Truck leaking chemical located in New Jersey

Eyewitness News
LINDEN, New Jersey (WABC) --
Police in New Jersey located a truck they believed was leaking a hazardous chemical.

Linden police said the truck left Bayonne Tuesday at about 2:15 p.m. and was headed toward Linden. It was found just after 4 p.m. It was carrying ethyl acrylate, a chemical used to produce rubber.

Officers were searching for the truck for some time, and found it at its destination point on Tremley Road in Linden.

Linden police said they found traces of a chemical spill along North Wood Avenue.

Officers were telling drivers in the area to keep their windows closed. But Bayonne's Director of Public Safety Robert Kubert said there is no danger.

This is a developing story. Keep checking abc7NY for the latest information.
