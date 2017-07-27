NEWS

President Trump to visit Long Island Friday, discuss MS-13 gang violence

President Donald Trump delivers a statement following his meeting with Palestinian president Mahmoud Abbas in the West Bank city of Bethlehem. (AP Photo/Nasser Nasser)

Eyewitness News
SUFFOLK COUNTY (WABC) --
The ongoing gang violence in Long Island will be the focus of a presidential visit Friday.

President Donald Trump will travel to Suffolk County to meet with law enforcement officers and speak about the notorious MS-13 gang.

The gang is believed to be responsible for as many as 17 murders in the last year and a half.

The Trump administration has previously vowed to "demolish" MS-13.

President Trump's visit follows Attorney General Jeff Sessions' visit to Long Island in late April, when he discussed cracking down on the gang in a speech to law enforcement officials.

The killings of the four young men found slaughtered in a park in April punctuated a spate of violence in Central Islip and neighboring Brentwood.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
newsPresident Donald Trumpms-13 ganggang violencesuffolk county newsnew yorkCentral Islip
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
New TSA screening for electronics will apply to all US airports
Sessions says it hasn't been the 'best week' amid Trump criticism
NJ fair shuts down ride following Ohio deadly malfunction
Sessions 'enjoys wide support' of federal prosecutors: Top DOJ official
What is a recess appointment, and is it a feasible option for Trump if Sessions goes?
More News
Top Stories
LI officer accused of forcing woman to perform sex act
FBI: Man kills wife on cruise because she laughed at him
2 hurt when out-of-control truck slams in storefront
Marine K-9 with cancer gets tear-filled farewell
Bird poop causes several NJ beach closures
Charlie Gard being moved to hospice, will 'inevitably' die
NJ fair shuts down ride following Ohio deadly malfunction
Cancer patient sues DMV over 'humiliating' treatment
Show More
Rapper accused of assaulting girlfriend as she recorded him
Police: Man steals NYPD cruiser during traffic stop
Escaped Rikers Island inmate caught, never left island
Angelina Jolie reveals Bell's palsy diagnosis
Man jailed for grisly murder given a second chance
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Disabled seaplane in East River
PHOTOS: O.J. Simpson through the years
PHOTOS: Deadly crash on the Grand Central Parkway
New York Yankees' Aaron Judge wins Home Run Derby
More Photos