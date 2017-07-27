SUFFOLK COUNTY (WABC) --The ongoing gang violence in Long Island will be the focus of a presidential visit Friday.
President Donald Trump will travel to Suffolk County to meet with law enforcement officers and speak about the notorious MS-13 gang.
The gang is believed to be responsible for as many as 17 murders in the last year and a half.
The Trump administration has previously vowed to "demolish" MS-13.
President Trump's visit follows Attorney General Jeff Sessions' visit to Long Island in late April, when he discussed cracking down on the gang in a speech to law enforcement officials.
The killings of the four young men found slaughtered in a park in April punctuated a spate of violence in Central Islip and neighboring Brentwood.