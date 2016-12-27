VIDEO: Trump Tower in Midtown Manhattan evacuated due to suspicious package: https://t.co/TnGzBRlLf9 pic.twitter.com/VHbJ692RLL — Eyewitness News (@ABC7NY) December 27, 2016

A portion of Trump Tower has been evacuated after a suspicious package was found inside the Midtown Manhattan building Tuesday.The NYPD said the package is a backpack that was found in a public space area in the building. It is being investigated by officers.Video on social media shows people running to get out of the building:Eyewitness News has a crew on the way to the scene. Keep checking abc7NY for the latest on this developing story.