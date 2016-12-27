NEWS

Trump Tower in Manhattan evacuated due to suspicious package

(Photo/@cielo_celest via Twitter)

Eyewitness News
MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) --
A portion of Trump Tower has been evacuated after a suspicious package was found inside the Midtown Manhattan building Tuesday.

The NYPD said the package is a backpack that was found in a public space area in the building. It is being investigated by officers.

Video on social media shows people running to get out of the building:

Eyewitness News has a crew on the way to the scene.
