Donald Trump's childhood home in Queens back on block
JAMAICA ESTATES, Queens --
President-elect Donald Trump's boyhood home in New York City is going back on the auction block.

Paramount Realty said the 1940 Tudor-style house in Jamaica Estates in Queens is being offered Tuesday.

That's three days before Trump takes the oath of office and two months after the house was withdrawn from an auction.

It's a five-bedroom with a fireplace and original hardwood floors. It has a finished basement.

Paramount Realty owner Misha Haghani says the property has "intangible value that goes beyond just the real estate."

Over the summer, the house built by Trump's father was listed on the market for $1.6 million, and later reduced to $1.39 million.

In October, the owner canceled an auction due to the significant last-minute interest in the house. Then an anonymous buyer purchased it and is now offering it at auction again.

The home is ultimately expected to sell for over $1 million.
