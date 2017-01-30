  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
    Full Story
NEWS

Two men wanted in Jersey City triple murder

EMBED </>More News Videos

Surveillance video (WABC)

Eyewitness News
JERSEY CITY, New Jersey (WABC) --
Police in New Jersey are looking for two individuals who they believe are responsible for a triple murder two weeks ago.

In surveillance video released on Monday, the suspects wearing light colored clothing are seen after they abandoned a stolen U-Haul truck near the scene of the killings of a pregnant woman and her boyfriend on Fulton Avenue on January 16th.

The video also showed a man in dark clothing.

Police believe he was trying to rob the couple, and was killed in the process.
Related Topics:
newsmurderrobberyjersey citynew jerseyJersey City
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Trump Fires Acting Attorney General for Refusing to Defend Immigration Order
Boy Scouts to allow transgender children into programs
Trump Replaces Heads of Department of Justice and Customs Enforcement
NYC doctor not allowed back from home country of Sudan
More News
Top Stories
Democrats hold protest on Pres. Trump's executive order
Trump Fires Acting Attorney General for Refusing to Defend Immigration Order
NYC doctor not allowed back from home country of Sudan
NJ officials report case of measles in Passaic County
Boy Scouts to allow transgender children into programs
6 killed in Canada mosque shooting; Trudeau calls it terror
Google employees stage walkout to protest exec. order on immigration
Show More
Bronx man to appear in court to face charges after murder of his mother
Police on the lookout for a Central Park attacker
Calls for boycott of Starbucks over plans to hire 10,000 refugees
Cuomo: Put abortion rights in NY constitution
Trump: Airport chaos caused by protests, Schumer's tears
More News
Top Video
Democrats hold protest on Pres. Trump's executive order
NYC doctor not allowed back from home country of Sudan
Boy Scouts to allow transgender children into programs
AccuWeather forecast for the New York area
More Video