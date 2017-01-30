Two men wanted in Jersey City triple murder

Police in New Jersey are looking for two individuals who they believe are responsible for a triple murder two weeks ago.In surveillance video released on Monday, the suspects wearing light colored clothing are seen after they abandoned a stolen U-Haul truck near the scene of the killings of a pregnant woman and her boyfriend on Fulton Avenue on January 16th.The video also showed a man in dark clothing.Police believe he was trying to rob the couple, and was killed in the process.