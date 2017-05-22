NEWS

UK police: 19 dead, 50 injured at Ariana Grande concert at Manchester Arena

Police respond at Manchester Arena after reports of an explosion at the venue during an Ariana Grande gig in Manchester, England (AP)

Eyewitness News
MANCHESTER, United Kingdom (WABC) --
Police says there are at least 19 dead and approximately 50 others injured after reports of an explosion at an Ariana Grande concert in northern England.


Police say they are treating it as a terrorist incident until they know otherwise.

The arena said that it happened outside the venue as people were leaving the concert.

WATCH LIVE COVERAGE BELOW:


You can hear what sounds like an explosion in the tweet below:


"Please stay away from the area," the Greater Manchester Police said on Twitter.



Police performed a controlled blast on a suspicious device near the site of the first incident, but say that the item turned out to be abandoned clothing.

In another tweet, police say, "Emergency services responding to serious incident at Manchester Arena. Avoid the area."

Social media accounts say a couple loud bangs were heard at the arena where singer Ariana Grande was performing.


There were no immediate details of what happened during the concert by the singer, but witnesses reported hearing two loud bangs coming from near the arena's bars.



"A huge bomb-like bang went off that hugely panicked everyone and we were all trying to flee the arena," concertgoer Majid Khan, 22, told Britain's Press Association. "It was one bang and essentially everyone from the other side of the arena where the bang was heard from suddenly came running towards us as they were trying to exit."

Added Oliver Jones, 17: "The bang echoed around the foyer of the arena and people started to run."

Grande is said to be OK.

Video from inside the arena showed concertgoers screaming as they made their way out amid a sea of pink balloons.

(The Associated Press contributed to this report)

ABC NEWS SPECIAL REPORT BELOW:
EMBED More News Videos

Multiple fatalities after reported explosion at Ariana Grande concert in England.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
Related Topics:
newsu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
'Everyone was just screaming': Witnesses describe chaos after reported explosion at Ariana Grande concert
Police release picture of car wanted in hit-and-run of Brooklyn girl
19 dead, 50 injured after reports of explosion at Ariana Grande concert at Manchester Arena: Police
Over 700K foreigners overstayed their visas in 2016: DHS
PHOTOS: Explosion reported at Ariana Grande concert
More News
Top Stories
'Everyone was just screaming': Witnesses describe chaos after reported explosion at Ariana Grande concert
Celebs send prayers after Ariana Grande concert incident
1-year-old girl revived after overdosing on methadone
EXCLUSIVE: Are you in danger riding the rails at Penn Station?
Man dies after contracting botulism from gas station nachos
Woman dragged from bed during terrifying NJ home invasion
New Jersey Transit agent accused of selling fake tickets
Show More
Police: Child molester impregnated 10-year-old girl
Arrest made in catcall beating that left man critical
Dad of Times Square crash victim leaves letter thanking NYC
Apparent wrong-way crash closes eastbound lanes of LIE
Big game hunter crushed by elephant
More News
Photos
Photos: Memorial set up in Times Square for crash victim
PHOTOS: Car hits pedestrians in Times Square
PHOTOS: Derek Jeter's No. 2 retired by Yankees
PHOTOS: 143rd Kentucky Derby
More Photos