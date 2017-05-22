NEWS

UK police: 'a number of fatalities' at Ariana Grande concert at Manchester Arena

MANCHESTER, United Kingdom --
Police says there are "a number of fatalities" after reports of an explosion at an Ariana Grande concert in northern England.


"Please stay away from the area," the Greater Manchester Police said on Twitter.



In another tweet, police say, "Emergency services responding to serious incident at Manchester Arena. Avoid the area."

Social media accounts say a couple loud bangs were heard at the arena where singer Ariana Grande was performing.


It is unclear at this time what has happened, but the singer is said to be OK.

Video from inside the arena showed concertgoers screaming as they made their way out amid a sea of pink balloons.

(The Associated Press contributed to this report)

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
