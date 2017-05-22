UK police: 'a number of fatalities' at Ariana Grande concert at Manchester Arena

Police responded to reports of an incident at Manchester Arena. Please stay away from the area. More details to follow.... — G M Police (@gmpolice) May 22, 2017

Emergency services responding to serious incident at Manchester Arena. Avoid the area. More details will follow as soon as available — G M Police (@gmpolice) May 22, 2017

EXPLOSION AT MANCHESTER ARENA AND EVERYONE RAN OUT SO SCARY😭 pic.twitter.com/pJbUBoELtE — ♡♡ (@hannawwh) May 22, 2017

Police says there are "a number of fatalities" after reports of an explosion at an Ariana Grande concert in northern England."Please stay away from the area," the Greater Manchester Police said on Twitter.In another tweet, police say, "Emergency services responding to serious incident at Manchester Arena. Avoid the area."Social media accounts say a couple loud bangs were heard at the arena where singer Ariana Grande was performing.It is unclear at this time what has happened, but the singer is said to be OK.Video from inside the arena showed concertgoers screaming as they made their way out amid a sea of pink balloons.(The Associated Press contributed to this report)