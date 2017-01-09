  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
    Full Story
7 ON YOUR SIDE

Easiest ways to find unclaimed funds for deceased relatives

EMBED </>More News Videos

Nina Pineda has 7 on your Side.

By
It's a case of lost and found for '7 on your Side'. Thousands of dollars in unclaimed funds, now back in the hands of one woman. The money belonged to a deceased family member.

"My girlfriend said 'pop your name in there,' so we started popping everyone's name in there," said Celeste Imparado.

It was a smart move by Imparato, because nearly six years ago, she watched one of our stories about unclaimed funds, entered her parents names on New York's official website and voila.

"It's approximately $6,000," she says.

She received the money in several accounts that went dormant. Stocks, belonging to her mom and stepfather, both passed away in 1998 and as their only heir, that money was Celeste's to claim.

"They told me, "Yes, I was legitimately entitled, but this is the procedure."

To claim funds for deceased relatives you first have to provide several documents.

Imparato gathered everything she needed to prove she was entitled, but then hit an unexpected roadblock.

"I have to hunt down the executor of the estate," she added.

Even though her mom and stepdad had drawn up wills, bequeathing everything to her. They named an attorney as executor. He must sign off on everything related to the estate. She sent the lawyer a certified mail last year, but says she heard nothing back. We tracked the attorney down, he had retired to Florida. So, working together with New York Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli's office we helped complete Celeste's claim.

She received the money that was rightfully hers, about $6000, which Imparato will use to care for her husband suffering from a stroke.

Some big takeaways. When you search for relatives, first try their last name and a just first initial. Don't forget check maiden names and search different states' unclaimed funds data bases where they may have lived.

Safeguard records. To receive a claim, you'll need death certificates and proof of ownership.

Also, do NOT pay. Filing to get unclaimed funds is 100% free.

To file in New York State, CLICK HERE.

To file for a deceased relative, CLICK HERE.

To file in New Jersey, CLICK HERE.
Related Topics:
news7 On Your Side
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
7 ON YOUR SIDE
Easy steps to make sure you're safe in your car during the winter
Residents say they can't get abandoned BMW hauled away
Frigid no-heat headache for 84-year-old Brooklyn woman
7 On Your Side: Red-light camera confounds NJ couple
More 7 On Your Side
NEWS
Aging Indian Point nuclear power plant to close by 2021
Israeli Soldier Killed in Jerusalem Truck Attack Was US Citizen
Vandals use marbles to damage 28 Bronx businesses
NJ girls' basketball team finds hanging black puppet at high school
Photos show some of 267 rats seized from antique store
More News
Top Stories
Elderly man killed by hit-and-run driver in Williamsburg
Photos show some of 267 rats seized from antique store
3 dead after stolen car plunges into icy Long Island pond
Dumbbell crashes through windshield on NJ Turnpike
Grocery store trip ends with kids seeing father murdered
Trump fires back at 'overrated' Streep after Globes speech
ACCUWEATHER ALERT: Winter weather advisory for Tuesday
Show More
Orlando officer fatally shot; 2nd cop dies in manhunt crash
Police: Woman raped by livery cab driver in Brooklyn
Exclusive: Elderly mugging victim describes terrifying attack in the Bronx
Mom killed by stray bullet while getting food for sons in the Bronx
Feds tell NJ towns to stop painting center lines blue
More News
Top Video
3 dead after stolen car plunges into icy Long Island pond
Exclusive: Elderly mugging victim describes terrifying attack in the Bronx
AccuWeather forecast for the New York area
Cuomo kicks off state of the state tour at One World Trade
More Video