Six people have been injured after a pedestrian was struck by a van, which then drove into a pond in Queens.The incident happened at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Brookville Park in Rosedale.Two people are in critical condition, three are in serious condition, and one is in stable condition. It is not clear how everyone was injured, and if they were all struck by the van.The victims were taken to Jamaica Hospital.Stay with abc7NY for the latest updates.