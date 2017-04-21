College students at UC Davis can now buy emergency contraception as easily as a can of soda.The Wellness to Go vending machine arrived in the activities and recreation center at UC Davis in early April.It offers tampons, Advil, pregnancy tests, condoms, and Plan B -- often called the morning after pill.It's the result of two years of hard work by former UC Davis Student Senator Parteek Singh. "The more skeptical and negativity I got from other people, like, 'Oh it's not going to happen,' kind of pushed me more," she said.Under the Obama administration in 2013, Plan B became available to women of all ages without a prescription.Davis is on of roughly four campuses nationwide to have this kind of access to emergency contraception.