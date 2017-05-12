MELROSE, Bronx (WABC) --Two of the men who accused in a brutal attack on a Bronx street vendor were arraigned Friday, as word comes that the victim has emerged from his coma and is finally improving.
Three people have been arrested so far in the attack, with police actively searching for two other suspects.
Watch cellphone video of the attack:
The mother of Enrique Foote sobbed during his court appearance, but neither she nor his family had anything to say about the 18-year-old's alleged role in beating 53-year-old Souleymane Porgo after he had stopped one of the men from stealing a purse.
Prosecutors said Foote was hiding out at a friend's house and tried to flee through a window when he was arrested Thursday. While police claim they have Foote on video, his attorney said in court she plans to present an alibi.
And in an ironic twist, his attorney is opposed cameras in court because she says Foote has received threats.
Prosecutors say the third suspect arrested, Octavius Profit, delivered the first and last blows and was seen eating something out of his right hand as he walked away from the assault. The first suspect was caught earlier this week.
Meanwhile, Porgo on Thursday opened his eyes for the first time. Community advocates say Porgo is not talking yet, but his condition is dramatically improving.