Victim identified after body parts found in the Bronx

Jim Dolan has the latest developments from the Melrose section.

HUNTS POINT, Bronx (WABC) --
A victim has been identified after body parts were found at a garbage transfer station in the Bronx.

32-year-old Leondra Foster of Brooklyn died from multiple blunt force traumas, including skull fractures. Her death was ruled a homicide by the Medical Examiner.


40-year-old Somorie Moses of East Flatbush, a convicted sex offender, is charged with concealment of a human corpse. The charges against him are expected to be upgraded.

Moses was convicted in 2006 of attempted promotion of prostitution and profiting from prostitution from a person younger than 16.

Last Tuesday, police responded to the Bronx facility on a report of body parts found there.

Two dozen private carting trucks unloaded their garbage after midnight.

One of the facility operators discovered two arms, a leg and torso of a woman, and work immediately stopped.

Moses is due in court on Thursday.
