Victim identified after body parts found in the Bronx

HUNTS POINT, Bronx (WABC) --A victim has been identified after body parts were found at a garbage transfer station in the Bronx.
32-year-old Leondra Foster of Brooklyn died from multiple blunt force traumas, including skull fractures. Her death was ruled a homicide by the Medical Examiner.
40-year-old Somorie Moses of East Flatbush, a convicted sex offender, is charged with concealment of a human corpse. The charges against him are expected to be upgraded.
Moses was convicted in 2006 of attempted promotion of prostitution and profiting from prostitution from a person younger than 16.
Last Tuesday, police responded to the Bronx facility on a report of body parts found there.
Two dozen private carting trucks unloaded their garbage after midnight.
One of the facility operators discovered two arms, a leg and torso of a woman, and work immediately stopped.
Moses is due in court on Thursday.