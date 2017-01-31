  • BREAKING NEWS Live Now: Snow falling in Times Square
Victim of Suffolk County police beating, cover-up freed from prison

RIVERHEAD, Long Island (WABC) --
The man who was assaulted by a former Suffolk County police chief is being freed from prison.

Christopher Loeb, of Smithtown, was jailed after he stole a duffel bag containing sex toys and police equipment from the vehicle of Suffolk County Police Chief James Burke.

Burke beat up Loeb at a police station in 2012 in retaliation for the crime.

He covered up the assault for years, but pleaded guilty last year and is serving a nearly 4-year prison term.

Loeb was sentenced to three years after pleading guilty to criminal possession of a weapon.

Loeb's attorney has long maintained since Suffolk County police officers lied to investigators in order to protect Burke, Loeb's conviction on the weapon charge should not hold.

A judge agreed Tuesday, releasing Loeb from federal custody but saying Loeb still must be held responsible for stealing Burke's gun.

Loeb is being released on his own recognizance. He's in custody of federal investigators.

A special prosecutor agreed to vacate his conviction.

Loeb is due back in court March 3rd.

His conviction is being vacated on the grounds that testimony of police officers was false and because Burke denied Loeb his constitutional rights.

The special prosecutor assigned to the case says it's highly unlikely Loeb will have to serve anymore prison time.

(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)
