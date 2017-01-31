NEWS

Victim of Suffolk County police beating, cover-up freed from prison

Eyewitness News
RIVERHEAD, Long Island (WABC) --
A man who was beaten by a New York police chief after he was accused of stealing sex toys and other items from his police vehicle was released from prison Tuesday.

Christopher Loeb, of Smithtown, was jailed after he stole a duffel bag containing the toys and police equipment from the vehicle of Suffolk County Police Chief James Burke.

Burke, who is serving a 4-year prison term after pleading guilty last year, beat and threatened to kill Loeb at a police station in 2012.

Loeb was sentenced to three years after pleading guilty to criminal possession of a weapon, but his attorney had long maintained the conviction should not hold since Suffolk County police officers lied to investigators in order to protect Burke.

A judge agreed Tuesday, releasing Loeb from federal custody but saying Loeb still must be held responsible for stealing Burke's gun. He was in prison on a parole violation when his conviction was overturned Tuesday.

A judge says Loeb will be retried. His attorney says the case should be dismissed.

Loeb is due back in court March 3.

The special prosecutor says it's highly unlikely Loeb will have to serve anymore prison time.

(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)
Related Topics:
newssuffolk county newspoliceprisonSmithtown
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Church Members Say Priest's Alleged Murderer Should Be Spared Death
President Trump set to reveal Supreme Court pick tonight
House Staffers Worked on Trump Immigration Order, Allegedly Signed Nondisclosure Agreements
Democrats Boycott Committee Votes on Trump Cabinet Nominees
More News
Top Stories
Wallaby found locked in garage with no food, feces all over
AccuWeather Alert: Light snow moving out of NY area
Missing woman's body found inside car trunk
Trump fires acting attorney general over clash on refugee ban
College football player killed trying to protect sister, police say
'White privilege' essay contest sparks controversy in CT
Man killed, elderly father rescued in Old Bridge fire
Show More
New York AG joins challenge against immigration order
NYC priest: Pro-Trump meme showing falling man was joke
Police identify suspect in series of burglaries at Queens businesses
Man accused of punching bishop makes bizarre court appearance
Immigration order playing well with President Trump fans
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Demonstrators protest Trump immigration policy
PHOTOS: March for Life
Local couple married for 70 years dies hours apart
Mary Tyler Moore through the years
More Photos