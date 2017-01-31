RIVERHEAD, Long Island (WABC) --A man who was beaten by a New York police chief after he was accused of stealing sex toys and other items from his police vehicle was released from prison Tuesday.
Christopher Loeb, of Smithtown, was jailed after he stole a duffel bag containing the toys and police equipment from the vehicle of Suffolk County Police Chief James Burke.
Burke, who is serving a 4-year prison term after pleading guilty last year, beat and threatened to kill Loeb at a police station in 2012.
Loeb was sentenced to three years after pleading guilty to criminal possession of a weapon, but his attorney had long maintained the conviction should not hold since Suffolk County police officers lied to investigators in order to protect Burke.
A judge agreed Tuesday, releasing Loeb from federal custody but saying Loeb still must be held responsible for stealing Burke's gun. He was in prison on a parole violation when his conviction was overturned Tuesday.
A judge says Loeb will be retried. His attorney says the case should be dismissed.
Loeb is due back in court March 3.
The special prosecutor says it's highly unlikely Loeb will have to serve anymore prison time.
