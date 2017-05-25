Victim's family, homeowner talk about deadly cesspool collapse in Huntington

HUNTINGTON, Long Island (WABC) --The family of the worker killed in a tragic cesspool collapse on Long Island spoke out about their loss.
The homeowner is also talking about the tragedy that took place right in his yard.
"It's not a happy scene," said Dane Kouttron, the homeowner. "A simple job turned into a very long, sad, agonizing day."
Agonizing because it turned deadly on Beech Place in Huntington. It was a frantic scene Wednesday for hours as police, fire, and emergency workers tried, but couldn't save 59-year-old Edward Sinnott in time.
He worked for a cesspool service company, which was there to add an overflow cesspool to Dane Kouttron's property.
"They were very close to finishing. Unfortunately, something shifted and they lost a man that went to work and never came home," Kouttron said.
Sinnott also lived in Huntington and leaves behind a widow, two sons, and a grandchild.
"Just an unbelievable man, didn't have a bad bone in his body, really gracious and caring. Loved his family and his job," said John Jahoda, the worker's stepson.
Police say his employer was Don Antorino Sewer and Drain of Islandia. They did not return Eyewitness News' phone calls Thursday.
While OSHA and police continue their investigation, Sinnott's family says, that so far, this appears to be nothing other than a freak accident.
"No one's fault, I mean the hole just opened up right where he was and he fell in," Jahoda said.
Thursday, the hole was already repaired despite all the trauma and disbelief among a group of grieving workers, determined to finish the job.
"So how would you feel, but they did what they had to do, and it's a close knit family all those men and their families, their wives were here. Everyone, the widow even was here," Kouttron said.
Funeral arrangements are still being made.