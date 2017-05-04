NEWS

Violent robbery at Bronx laundromat leaves man with black eye

ST. ALBANS, Bronx (WABC) --
Police are looking for two men in connection with a violent robbery at a laundromat in the Bronx.

Around 1:40 p.m. on Wednesday, at Laundryland on Merrick Boulevard in St. Albans, police said two men dragged the victim to the ground, punched him in the face, and took his wristwatch and about $500 in cash.

The suspects fled north on Merrick Boulevard.

The victim suffered a black eye in the attack.

The first suspect is described as black, in his 20s, 6 feet tall, and was last seen wearing a black hooded sweater, dark colored sweatpants and black sneakers.

The second is black, in his 20s, 5 feet 9 inches, and was last seen wearing a black hooded sweater, dark colored sweatpants and white sneakers.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
