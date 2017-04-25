NEWS

Man in Bronx apartment lobby beaten, robbed

EMBED </>More News Videos

NYPD video (WABC)

Eyewitness News
BRONX New York (WABC) --
A man in the Bronx was beat up in an apartment building lobby, then robbed of $20, by two men who apparently waited for him.

Around 3 p.m. Thursday, at an apartment building near Gerard Avenue and East 158 Street, two men waited in the vestibule.

When the victim came in, one man put him in a rear chokehold while the second man punched him in the face repeatedly and demanded money. The victim gave them about $20 in cash.

The individuals then fled north on Gerard Avenue.

Two men are wanted in the beating and robbery of a man in a Bronx apartment lobby.



The first man is described as black, 17 to 20 years old, 5 feet 8 inches with a slim build. He was last seen wearing a dark colored baseball cap, a black hooded jacket, dark colored jeans and black and white sneakers.

The second is described as black, 17 to 20 years old, 5 feet 8 inches with a slim build. He was last seen wearing a red baseball cap, a blue hooded sweater, a dark colored jacket with orange lining, blue jeans and white sneakers.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
Related Topics:
newsbeatingbronx newsrobberyNew York City
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Trump opens door to delaying funding of border wall
3 retired NYPD officers arrested in ongoing gun permit probe
New Secret Service director to be named
Spain arrests 9 in probe of Brussels attacks
More News
Top Stories
3 retired NYPD officers arrested in ongoing gun permit probe
Bystanders shot in dispute over Statue of Liberty tickets
Woman dies after accident involving off-duty NYPD officer
5 victims ID'd in Queens fire; No working smoke detectors found
Dad says he was fired for taking time off to care for cancer-stricken daughter
New knifepoint robbery in Shirley may be part of Long Island spree
Ex-priest charged with sex crimes
Show More
O'Reilly says on podcast he's surprised by firing, truth will come out
Wake for firefighter William Tolley held today
US Navy gathers off Korea
Fire destroys home in Briarcliff Manor
Only 37 percent say Trump should repeal and replace Obamacare: Poll
More News
Top Video
New knifepoint robbery in Shirley may be part of Long Island spree
5 victims ID'd in Queens fire; No working smoke detectors found
Bystanders shot in dispute over Statue of Liberty tickets
AccuWeather forecast for the New York area
More Video