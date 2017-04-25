Two men are wanted in the beating and robbery of a man in a Bronx apartment lobby.

A man in the Bronx was beat up in an apartment building lobby, then robbed of $20, by two men who apparently waited for him.Around 3 p.m. Thursday, at an apartment building near Gerard Avenue and East 158 Street, two men waited in the vestibule.When the victim came in, one man put him in a rear chokehold while the second man punched him in the face repeatedly and demanded money. The victim gave them about $20 in cash.The individuals then fled north on Gerard Avenue.The first man is described as black, 17 to 20 years old, 5 feet 8 inches with a slim build. He was last seen wearing a dark colored baseball cap, a black hooded jacket, dark colored jeans and black and white sneakers.The second is described as black, 17 to 20 years old, 5 feet 8 inches with a slim build. He was last seen wearing a red baseball cap, a blue hooded sweater, a dark colored jacket with orange lining, blue jeans and white sneakers.Anyone with information on the case is asked to call 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).