Video: NYPD ESU officers save suicidal man from Manhattan balcony

The incident happened on the 22nd floor of an apartment building on East 64th Street (Video courtesy Kelvin Duran)

UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) --
NYPD Emergency Service Unit officers saved the life of a suicidal homeless man on the Upper East Side Wednesday, and the dramatic moments were captured by an Eyewitness News viewer.

The incident happened on the 22nd floor of an apartment building on East 64th Street.

Police say maintenance work was being done, allowing the man to gain access to the empty apartment.

He reportedly climbed over the balcony railing and was threatening to jump when officers managed to grab him and pull him to safety.

He was taken to Cornell Medical Center.
