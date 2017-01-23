A Washington woman involved in a fiery crash Friday night is feeling thankful to her "guardian angel" for saving her life."I honestly believed I may not make it out of there," Kim Novak said. "I thought I was going to die."Novak said she had gone to the store to get ice cream when she hit a pile of slush on the road. Her car reportedly shut down with her locked inside."I started kicking as hard as I possibly could," she said.Officer Tim Schwering's body cam captured his efforts to break a hole in the car window with his baton, then helping Novak climb out. Officials said a neighbor also helped in the rescue.It is still unclear what caused the fire."I was glad I was there to help her," Schwering said.Novak said Schwering not only saved her life, he also remembered the ice cream she wanted and brought her some the next day."I always give him hugs," she said. "He is stuck with me for life.""I was glad I was there to help her," Schwaring said.