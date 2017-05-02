VIDEO: Police, students pay tribute to fallen Delaware trooper

BEAR, Delaware --Dozens of police officers, elementary school students and other community members paid tribute to a fallen Delaware State Police trooper on Monday. The tributes took many forms.
Cpl. Stephen Ballard was shot and killed at the Wawa store at 1605 Pulaski Highway in Bear back on Wednesday. The shooting suspect was killed by police gunfire the next day after a lengthy standoff.
At the Wawa store Monday a large photo of Ballard was on display, and guests signed posters and banners.
The Action Cam was there as a singer performed "The Star Spangled Banner." An American flag flew from a fire truck ladder high over the store.
Meanwhile, at nearby Oberle Elementary School, students, family and staffers wearing red and blue shirts made a heart formation in the parking lot.
In the center of the formation the message "Thank You!" was spelled out with large poster boards.
The principal and students from the school's Kindness Club planned to walk to the Wawa store memorial to deliver cards.
Later Monday, a candlelight vigil for Ballard was held on the Circle, a park that forms the town center of Georgetown, Delaware.
"He was such a sweet person. I would never believe he would pass away, and I would be standing here seeing this for him," said Victoria Shepherd, one of Ballard's former classmates from Delaware State University.
But Shepherd was doing just that Monday, joining dozens of residents, friends and strangers who continue to leave cards and flowers at the Wawa where Ballard was murdered.
"It's actually hitting home that this is happening. We lost a good person," said Shepherd.
A rally organized by the Hogs and Heroes motorcycle club was another event Monday honoring the fallen hero at the Wawa.
For many in and out of uniform, Ballard's death hits close to home.
Wilmington Police Lt. Daniel Selekman said, "I came home and hugged my wife, but he didn't get to home and hug his wife. And that to me is meaningful."
Ballard's father, Kevin, is still trying to make sense of his son's murder. He spoke to Action News by phone.
"This young man destroyed... he took away a husband, a father, a friend. He took away my son," said Ballard's father. "I'll never get him back. And the only time I'll get to see him again is in pictures or a dream, and that's not right."
A funeral service for Ballard is planned for Friday.
It will be held at The Chase Center on the Riverfront, 815 Justison Street in Wilmington.
Family and friends may pay their respects from 8:30 a.m. until 11 a.m. Friday. Interment will take place at Gracelawn Memorial Park in New Castle.
Meantime, more than $200,000 has been raised for Ballard's family through donations and matching funds from Wawa.
The donations are being raised through a memorial fund set up in Ballard's name.
If you would like to contribute, checks can be made out and sent to:
DSTA- Stephen Ballard Memorial Fund
PO Box 168
Cheswold DE 19936