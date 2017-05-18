Dramatic video shows an eerily empty Times Square after a speeding driver plowed into pedestrians and crashed into a pole causing the car to catch fire.Police took the driver, 26-year-old Richard Rojas from the Bronx into custody. Initial tests have come back negative for alcohol but positive for drugs.One person was killed and 22 others were hurt.The crash happened near 44th Street and Seventh Avenue, at the heart of Times Square near Broadway just before noon on Thursday.